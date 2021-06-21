Rumor: Bloodborne Remaster Launches for PS5 This Year, Later for PC - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

From Software released the action RPG, Bloodborne, exclusively for the PlayStation 4 in March 2015.

Twitter user SoulsHunt, who leaked information on Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin before it was announced, has now said that a remaster of Bloodborne is in development.

The Bloodborne remaster is said to launch later this year for the PlayStation 5 and later for PC. SoulsHunt did say that From Software now Bluepoint are developing it, however, it is an "ambitious" remaster.

Beaucoup attendent une suite à Bloodborne mais cela n'arrivera pas. FS préfère se focaliser sur de nouvelles IPs



Cependant, Bloodborne sortira bien cette année sur PS5 (plus tard sur PC) ! Le remaster n'est pas développé par Bluepoint ni FS mais est ambitieux pic.twitter.com/zX2aBEkMAC — SoulsHunt (@SoulsHunts) June 19, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

