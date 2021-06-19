Jim Ryan: 'Nurturing Creative Talent is Not as Simple as Throwing Money at it' - News

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with Stephen Totilo talked about how the company has improved the release schedule first-party games, however, when it comes to growing its creative talent it isn't something Sony can just throw money at.

"In terms of areas we have improved, I'd call out the delivery schedule for PlayStation Studios games," Ryan said. "Nurturing creative talent is not as simple as throwing money at it. You also must give them the freedom to be creative, to take risks and come up with new ideas.

"Just look at Ghost of Tsushima from Sucker Punch. This was not the game we thought they were going to make, but we are not overly rigid or corporate with our talent. We want them to use our hardware as their creative palette."

Ryan added that the output of first-party games for the PlayStation 4 was good, however, the majority of those games did not release until the second half of the console's cycle.

"Yes, the output during the PS4 cycle was excellent, but the great majority of those games came in the second half of the cycle," he said. "We made a conscious effort to improve on that this time around, and what you’ve seen thus far shows that we've certainly made progress. In just a few months since the launch of PS5, we’ve released incredible games and have so much more in the pipeline.

"And developers are really just getting started taking advantage of the technology in PS5, I can’t wait to see what the PlayStation Studios and our third-party partners create for PS5.

"If games like Spider-Man Miles Morales, Returnal, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart are examples of what they can achieve in the first six months of PS5, imagine what we will see in year two or three."

The PlayStation 5 has sold over nine million units worldwide, according to VGChartz estimates through June 5, 2021. The PS5 is tracking ahead of the PS4.

