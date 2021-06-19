Jim Ryan: 'Nurturing Creative Talent is Not as Simple as Throwing Money at it' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 631 Views
PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with Stephen Totilo talked about how the company has improved the release schedule first-party games, however, when it comes to growing its creative talent it isn't something Sony can just throw money at.
"In terms of areas we have improved, I'd call out the delivery schedule for PlayStation Studios games," Ryan said. "Nurturing creative talent is not as simple as throwing money at it. You also must give them the freedom to be creative, to take risks and come up with new ideas.
"Just look at Ghost of Tsushima from Sucker Punch. This was not the game we thought they were going to make, but we are not overly rigid or corporate with our talent. We want them to use our hardware as their creative palette."
Ryan added that the output of first-party games for the PlayStation 4 was good, however, the majority of those games did not release until the second half of the console's cycle.
"Yes, the output during the PS4 cycle was excellent, but the great majority of those games came in the second half of the cycle," he said. "We made a conscious effort to improve on that this time around, and what you’ve seen thus far shows that we've certainly made progress. In just a few months since the launch of PS5, we’ve released incredible games and have so much more in the pipeline.
"And developers are really just getting started taking advantage of the technology in PS5, I can’t wait to see what the PlayStation Studios and our third-party partners create for PS5.
"If games like Spider-Man Miles Morales, Returnal, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart are examples of what they can achieve in the first six months of PS5, imagine what we will see in year two or three."
The PlayStation 5 has sold over nine million units worldwide, according to VGChartz estimates through June 5, 2021. The PS5 is tracking ahead of the PS4.
As as I was going over some recent interviews, I thought people might like to see the full answer Jim Ryan gave me about lessons learned from prior PlayStation generations and how they're being applied to the PS5— Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) June 18, 2021
Some of this ran on Axios. Consider the rest a Twitter exclusive! pic.twitter.com/Z1M94cWtkS
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
