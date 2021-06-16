PS5 vs PS4 Sales Comparison - May 2021 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.

PS5 Vs. PS4 Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 187,722 - PS5

Total Lead: 447,292 - PS5

PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 8,803,268

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 8,355,976

May 2021 is the seventh month the PlayStation 5 has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 5 when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 4 by 187,722 units. The PlayStation 5 is currently ahead by 447,292 units.

The PlayStation 5 has sold 8.80 million units in seven months, while the PlayStation 4 sold 8.36 million units. Month seven for the PlayStation 5 is May 2021 and for the PlayStation 4 is May 2014.

The PlayStation 4 crossed 10 million units sold in month 10, 20 million in month 17, and 30 million in month 25. The PlayStation 4 has sold 115.65 million units to date.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

