Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Debuts in 1st on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 13, 2021.

Grand Theft Auto V has moved up from third to second place, while NBA 2K21 drops from first to third place. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War drops from second to fourth place, Assassin's Creed Valhalla re-entered the top 10 in fifth place and EA Sports UFC 4 is up from seventh to sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - NEW Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Assassin's Creed Valhalla EA Sports UFC 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time God of War Two Point Hospital

