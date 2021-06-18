Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts - Sales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts in first place, according to SwissCharts.com for the 23rd week of 2021.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade debuted in fifth place and Chivalry II debuted in seventh place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe races u[p the charts from fourth to fifth place, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury moves up from fifth to third place, and FIFA 21 is up to fourth place.

There are a total of four multiplatform games in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch games, two PlayStation 5 games, and one PlayStation 4 game.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 23, 2021: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury FIFA 21 Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade - NEW Minecraft Chivalry II - NEW Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ghost of Tsushima Assassin's Creed Valhalla

