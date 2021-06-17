Head of Ubisoft Massive is Stepping Down - News

/ 305 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Ubisoft Massive managing director David Polfeldt is moving to a different role at Ubisoft, according to a blog post from the developer.

Polfeldt joined Massive in 2005 and was promoted to managing director in 2009 after it was acquired by Ubisoft. He will be stepping down on July 1 and will take a six month sabbatical, before returning to Ubisoft in a "new strategic role.

Massive is the developer for the The Division franchise, and the upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and a new open-world Star Wars game.

"Seventeen years ago I joined a small Malmö-based indie-studio in a role that the founder defined as 'Mister FixIt.' Little did I know what a roller-coaster adventure it would become!" said David Polfeldt.

"When we signed Star Wars, and finally completed our beautiful building Eden in 2020, I felt an overwhelming sense of completion, as if I had achieved everything I once dreamt of.

"Standing on the solid foundation of The Division, Avatar, Snowdrop, and Ubisoft Connect, the studio is in fantastic shape, and I am exceptionally grateful for what we have accomplished together. Before I embark on a new adventure in Ubisoft, I will try something else which is new and exciting to me: a long break! Wish me luck, and see you in 2022."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles