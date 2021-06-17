Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Runs at 4K and 60 FPS on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 - News

Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance is less than a week away and lead mission designer Jean-François Champagne in an interview with Wccftech revealed the game will run at 4K resolution at 60 frames per second on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

"We put a lot of effort into bringing the Forgotten Realms to life in Dark Alliance; the game is gorgeous on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X consoles with a 4K resolution at 60 fps," said Jean-François Champagne.

Jean-François Champagne was asked about local co-op and cross-play and said that they are working on couch co-op on the next-generation consoles and PC, while cross-play is currently not planned.

"We are working on bringing two-player couch co-op to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC hopefully with the first free DLC this summer. We’re investigating how to support two-player couch co-op on PS4 and Xbox One after that. Full crossplay is not currently part of the plan," said Jean-François Champagne.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam versions on June 22. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud on day one.

The standard edition four-player cooperative action RPG is priced at $39.99 / €39.99, while the Digital Deluxe Edition is priced at $59.99 / €59.99.

