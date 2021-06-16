Bethesda's Pete Hines Apologizes to PlayStation Players About Starfield Xbox Exclusivity - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 669 Views
Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Bethesda Game Studios over the weekend announced at E3 2021 Starfield will be an Xbox console exclusive and it will launch on November 11, 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.
SVP of global marketing and communications at Bethesda Pete Hines speaking with GameSpot understands the frustration from PlayStation players who want to play Starfield.
"I totally understand if you are unhappy or pissed or whatever," said Hines. "I get it. Those are all real feelings and frustrations. How should you deal with that? I haven't the foggiest idea. I would never presume to say, Here's how you can make it better and feel better.
"I don’t know how to allay the fears and concerns of PlayStation 5 fans other than to say, I’m a PlayStation 5 player as well, and I’ve played games on that console, and there’s games I’m going to continue to play on it, but if you want to play Starfield, [it’s on] PC and Xbox.
"Sorry. All I can really say is I apologize, because I’m certain that that’s frustrating to folks, but there’s not a whole lot I can do about it."
Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard in a different interview said that being able to focus on fewer platforms, since the game isn't coming to the PlayStation 5, will make for a better game.
"Pick a side' meaning… PlayStation? Is that what you mean? Well.. a little bit," said Howard at the time. "You don’t ever want to leave people out, right? But at the end of the day, your ability to focus and say, this is the game I want to make, these are the platforms I want to make it on, and being able to really lean in on those is going to make for a better product.
"By focusing on those platforms, you really get to lean in a lot on making it the best it can be for those systems. [...] And we’re big believers in all of the avenues that Xbox and Microsoft are doing to get games to more people. Whether that’s the integration with the PC, which is huge for us, the cloud streaming and all those things."
If there was gonna be a PS5 version of a future Bethesda game, especially BGS, it would've been Starfield. But that's business for you. I read soooooooo many comments from people saying that Bethesda games, especially games like Elder Scrolls VI, were still gonna come to PlayStation and there was nothing you could say that would convince them otherwise.
I hope this is the final nail in the coffin that will make everyone understand that you don't spend $7.5 billion to put your games on other platforms. At least new games.
I actually think Elders Scrolls and Fallout would be the most likely games to stay, since they're already established franchises on PS and thus have the greatest chance of selling well. I still don't think it's very likely that Microsoft will allow this but it's certainly not impossible, especially with a delayed release.
Errr... I would say that that is exactly what makes those games perfect to be exclusives.
Perhaps but it makes them even more perfect to be timed exclusives. Best of both worlds. Just look at what Sony's doing on PC. No one thought that would happen a few years ago.
Well at least he apologized for the frustration that PS players are going through concerning this game. He didn't have to if we're being honest. However, it was a nice thing to do. Like others said already...this is an Xbox exclusive as others will be coming from Zenimax. Got to move on if you're still hoping for a PS version.
How easily they forget that Sony was in talk to lock down this game to the Playstation eco system. Instead this game is made available to Xbox, PC and eventually Xcloud. If you really cared and want to play this game there will be an option for you to do so.
As a PS5 owner it’s logic. Microsoft made a business move and its fair. If I want to play Starfield I’m going to have to subscribe to GamePass or get it on PC. That’s how you gain a user base regardless. So if I have time and later in life when I can Subscribe to GamePass or play it on PC then I’ll just wait.
everyone is making out this game is going to be the game of the decade without even seeing any gameplay or even much written info about it
Bethesda has a very good track record for singleplayer RPG's . Games like Oblivion, Fallout 3, and Skyrim reviewed very well, with Skyrim and Oblivion winning GOTY in the years they released, and Fallout 3 and Fallout 4 being nominated for GOTY. Fallout 4 was a bit of a misstep by them, and Fallout 76 an even bigger misstep (though most of it's development was done by a new studio rather than the original team), but they seem to be taking their time and trying to learn from their mistakes. People complained about the graphics and performance issues of Creation engine, so they are rebuilding Creation engine from the ground up for Starfield. People complained about the huge amount of bugs in earlier Bethesda games, so they are spending several years longer developing it than any previous Bethesda game.
Find the decision to be financially dumb, they can easily sell around 5-10 million copies on the PS5 version alone.
And supposedly, the PS5 is very easy to develop for.
But at the end, is clear they are doing it because the studio is property of MS and they won’t say it.
Gladly I have a gaming laptop and will try it when it’s on sale.
P.D: I’m here for the negs!!
Sony could easily sell 5-10 million copies of Last of Us Part II on Xbox alone lol. Nintendo could easily sell 5-10 million copies of Breath of the Wild on both Xbox and PS5. That's the point of exclusives, bring you customers to your ecosystem.
Precisely. It's a cumulative effect... The gamers that buy into the Xbox ecosystem to purchase Starfield will likely go on to purchase other games or Gamepass, which adds to Xbox's total revenue.
It's an ecosystem, not a one trick show that makes money only once.
For years Xbox was criticized for not having exclusives as a reason for not buying into the ecosystem... And then Microsoft turns that around and people are criticizing the exclusivity.
It's a case of that it's impossible to make everyone happy, people will whinge no matter what the outcome is.
For me personally, I would have liked it on Playstation 5, it's a great console and I am enjoying it, but it's not the end of the world, I have the Series X and the PC as well to play it on.
What makes me angry is not Starfield being exclusive I 'm a multiplatform gamer but the excuses i would respect them if they just said MS own us now and that means we are now MS and PC/ cloud exclusive regardless of how many sales we would gain from being on PS..
instead they pretend it was other factors rather the buyout also independence is a smoke screen since MS had continually pointed out their direction to the world and so having made their direction crystal clear had no reason to mandate any publishing matters, so in the end the outcome was one that only an optimistic idiot wouldn't have seen coming.
Some people will complain about anything but too many gamers not just those on PS5 this has never been a case of moaning about MS creating exclusive content like Sea of Thieves, etc or MS buying independent studios (who' are often trapped in a cycle of living game to game) like Ninja Theory to bolster their platform , but one of buying a financially sound large scale 3rd party publisher with some of the biggest IPs in the industry and making them exclusive.
Most people would expect them to just say: “it’s not on PS5 because the studio belongs to MS and blah blah”.
But yeah, would be a completely different story if it was Sony that bought Zenimax.