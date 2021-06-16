By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Bethesda's Pete Hines Apologizes to PlayStation Players About Starfield Xbox Exclusivity

Bethesda's Pete Hines Apologizes to PlayStation Players About Starfield Xbox Exclusivity - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 669 Views

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Bethesda Game Studios over the weekend announced at E3 2021 Starfield will be an Xbox console exclusive and it will launch on November 11, 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC. 

SVP of global marketing and communications at Bethesda Pete Hines speaking with GameSpot understands the frustration from PlayStation players who want to play Starfield

"I totally understand if you are unhappy or pissed or whatever," said Hines. "I get it. Those are all real feelings and frustrations. How should you deal with that? I haven't the foggiest idea. I would never presume to say, Here's how you can make it better and feel better.

"I don’t know how to allay the fears and concerns of PlayStation 5 fans other than to say, I’m a PlayStation 5 player as well, and I’ve played games on that console, and there’s games I’m going to continue to play on it, but if you want to play Starfield, [it’s on] PC and Xbox.

"Sorry. All I can really say is I apologize, because I’m certain that that’s frustrating to folks, but there’s not a whole lot I can do about it."

Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard in a different interview said that being able to focus on fewer platforms, since the game isn't coming to the PlayStation 5, will make for a better game. 

"Pick a side' meaning… PlayStation? Is that what you mean? Well.. a little bit," said Howard at the time. "You don’t ever want to leave people out, right? But at the end of the day, your ability to focus and say, this is the game I want to make, these are the platforms I want to make it on, and being able to really lean in on those is going to make for a better product.

"By focusing on those platforms, you really get to lean in a lot on making it the best it can be for those systems. [...] And we’re big believers in all of the avenues that Xbox and Microsoft are doing to get games to more people. Whether that’s the integration with the PC, which is huge for us, the cloud streaming and all those things."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


16 Comments
gtotheunit91 (3 hours ago)

If there was gonna be a PS5 version of a future Bethesda game, especially BGS, it would've been Starfield. But that's business for you. I read soooooooo many comments from people saying that Bethesda games, especially games like Elder Scrolls VI, were still gonna come to PlayStation and there was nothing you could say that would convince them otherwise.

I hope this is the final nail in the coffin that will make everyone understand that you don't spend $7.5 billion to put your games on other platforms. At least new games.

  • +14
SuperNintend0rk gtotheunit91 (3 hours ago)

I actually think Elders Scrolls and Fallout would be the most likely games to stay, since they're already established franchises on PS and thus have the greatest chance of selling well. I still don't think it's very likely that Microsoft will allow this but it's certainly not impossible, especially with a delayed release.

  • 0
chakkra SuperNintend0rk (1 hour ago)

Errr... I would say that that is exactly what makes those games perfect to be exclusives.

  • +2
SuperNintend0rk chakkra (1 hour ago)

Perhaps but it makes them even more perfect to be timed exclusives. Best of both worlds. Just look at what Sony's doing on PC. No one thought that would happen a few years ago.

  • 0
Signalstar (3 hours ago)

That's business...

  • +7
Rafie (1 hour ago)

Well at least he apologized for the frustration that PS players are going through concerning this game. He didn't have to if we're being honest. However, it was a nice thing to do. Like others said already...this is an Xbox exclusive as others will be coming from Zenimax. Got to move on if you're still hoping for a PS version.

  • +4
yvanjean (3 hours ago)

How easily they forget that Sony was in talk to lock down this game to the Playstation eco system. Instead this game is made available to Xbox, PC and eventually Xcloud. If you really cared and want to play this game there will be an option for you to do so.

  • +1
Vizigoth04 (35 minutes ago)

As a PS5 owner it’s logic. Microsoft made a business move and its fair. If I want to play Starfield I’m going to have to subscribe to GamePass or get it on PC. That’s how you gain a user base regardless. So if I have time and later in life when I can Subscribe to GamePass or play it on PC then I’ll just wait.

  • 0
Giggity_goo (1 hour ago)

everyone is making out this game is going to be the game of the decade without even seeing any gameplay or even much written info about it

  • 0
shikamaru317 Giggity_goo (5 minutes ago)

Bethesda has a very good track record for singleplayer RPG's . Games like Oblivion, Fallout 3, and Skyrim reviewed very well, with Skyrim and Oblivion winning GOTY in the years they released, and Fallout 3 and Fallout 4 being nominated for GOTY. Fallout 4 was a bit of a misstep by them, and Fallout 76 an even bigger misstep (though most of it's development was done by a new studio rather than the original team), but they seem to be taking their time and trying to learn from their mistakes. People complained about the graphics and performance issues of Creation engine, so they are rebuilding Creation engine from the ground up for Starfield. People complained about the huge amount of bugs in earlier Bethesda games, so they are spending several years longer developing it than any previous Bethesda game.

  • 0
kazuyamishima (3 hours ago)
  • -6