Todd Howard on Starfield Skipping PS5: Fewer Platforms Makes for Better Games

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Bethesda Game Studios over the weekend announced at E3 2021 Starfield will be an Xbox console exclusive and it will launch on November 11, 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.
Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard in an interview with The Telegraph said being able to focus on fewer platforms, since the game isn't coming to the PlayStation 5, will make for a better game.
"Pick a side' meaning… PlayStation? Is that what you mean? Well.. a little bit," said Howard. "You don’t ever want to leave people out, right? But at the end of the day, your ability to focus and say, this is the game I want to make, these are the platforms I want to make it on, and being able to really lean in on those is going to make for a better product.
"By focusing on those platforms, you really get to lean in a lot on making it the best it can be for those systems. [...] And we’re big believers in all of the avenues that Xbox and Microsoft are doing to get games to more people. Whether that’s the integration with the PC, which is huge for us, the cloud streaming and all those things.
"So I think it’s about taking a long term view. And our belief that those things are really fundamentally good. So we see it actually opening up more and more and more so that people’s ability to play our games - via GamePass and other things - their ability to play our games doesn’t go down. It goes up dramatically.
"And I can say I’m proud to be part of Xbox. I think it’s great for the community of gamer."
Can't wait to see what this does for ES and Fallout. A comment like this should translate to, "Our game might actually release without bugs now."
All eyes on you Todd!
Fact. It's always easier to optimize for fewer platforms than more platforms. I'm also glad that Starfield is no longer cross-gen like it was when Bethesda first announced it in 2018, not having an Xbox One sized anchor holding it down is great.
I'm really excited to see how BGS redeem themselves here! You can tell there's excitement within the studio about this game and were tired of working on Fallout only for so long, and it showed in Fallout 76. Even Ashely Cheng made a statement that the studio has a new vitality due to Starfield. He even said "I love Fallout. But after seven years of Fallout, it's a little nice to slip away to be working on something so new and fresh"
BGS really seem to be taking this universe seriously and I love the premise that Todd said they were going to a more hardcore RPG roots with this game. Trying to contain my excitement, but man is it hard not to be excited!
That's true, but that's also a nice spin on the situation. The real reason for this is Microsoft and not this improving the games. What improves the games even more is making more money from a larger audience and being able to afford creating better games. While what he says is true, in the end it's just PR with not that much point behind it.
True. Leaving me wondering how he feels having to put everything on the series S, and PC. Everything he makes has to be on at least three systems.
Thankfully porting to S is pretty easy since the SSD and CPU are virtually identical between S and X, and since GPU features tend to be highly scalable, it's mainly a matter of reducing the resolution and maybe putting a few other graphics sliders from the PC version down one notch to get a game to run well on Series S.
Lamest excuses - which we are going to hear a lot more now.
From start to finish, a game consists of getting an idea, transfer the idea into a workable game on paper, creating the assests, coding the game. Only the last part is platform dependent, and platform differences make a small part of the coding problem, often engines take care of the major parts, particularly as the XBX and PS5 are architecturaly pretty much the same.
MS simply wants to throw monkey wrenches into Sony's path as they still are the underdog.