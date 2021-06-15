Todd Howard on Starfield Skipping PS5: Fewer Platforms Makes for Better Games - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Bethesda Game Studios over the weekend announced at E3 2021 Starfield will be an Xbox console exclusive and it will launch on November 11, 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard in an interview with The Telegraph said being able to focus on fewer platforms, since the game isn't coming to the PlayStation 5, will make for a better game.

"Pick a side' meaning… PlayStation? Is that what you mean? Well.. a little bit," said Howard. "You don’t ever want to leave people out, right? But at the end of the day, your ability to focus and say, this is the game I want to make, these are the platforms I want to make it on, and being able to really lean in on those is going to make for a better product.

"By focusing on those platforms, you really get to lean in a lot on making it the best it can be for those systems. [...] And we’re big believers in all of the avenues that Xbox and Microsoft are doing to get games to more people. Whether that’s the integration with the PC, which is huge for us, the cloud streaming and all those things.

"So I think it’s about taking a long term view. And our belief that those things are really fundamentally good. So we see it actually opening up more and more and more so that people’s ability to play our games - via GamePass and other things - their ability to play our games doesn’t go down. It goes up dramatically.

"And I can say I’m proud to be part of Xbox. I think it’s great for the community of gamer."

