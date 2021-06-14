Elden Ring's Hidetaka Miyazaki Reveals New Details - Fast Travel, Crafting, More - News

Elden Ring and From Software's Hidetaka Miyazaki revealed a new of new details on the upcoming game in a new interview with IGN.

Miyazaki revealed the game will have a fast travel system, but also wants users to enjoy exploring and uncovering the map for themselves.

"Yes, fast travel is present," said Miyazaki. "Of course, we do want users to enjoy the aspect of exploration and uncover the map for themselves, but we also wanted to take into account that level of comfort and ease of play. So we have incorporated fast travel for those long distances, yes."

"With this increased sense of scale and this vast new map, we had to allow for a certain amount of progression and reward no matter which direction the player took and which path they take because of that high level of freedom," added Miyazaki.

"You will find those elements to battle and those elements to just exploring the world, which will allow you to keep that going. You can customize and craft items on the go by using materials found in the world. There are also more resources to recover health on the way as you will be fighting for a longer time than before. The key word I think is 'retention', and retaining a sense of progression, so we wanted them to keep going, to keep that flow as they explore and they journey through the map.

"So to give an example from a previous game, you could call the resurrection mechanic in Sekiro a retention of the sense of progress and not wanting to spoil that sense of rhythm or tempo the player has as they play. So we have a couple of elements in Elden Ring, which come from a similar kind of breed. Something that will keep them going and keep them encouraged to explore further. But you won't be able to resurrect in this game."

Miyazaki said that the developers wanted to give players the freedom to tackle each encounter how they want.

"We think rather than recommending a specific way for players to tackle each encounter, one of the things we wanted to stress in this game was, again, that freedom to choose how to take on encounters and how to approach these various situations," he said.

"So there's a large variety of ways you can approach combat, and a large range of abilities you can acquire. We wanted to allow the player to combine these different elements to find their own strategy, and even take indirect approaches to combat if they wanted to. So yes, this is something that we wanted to explore more so than our."

The stamina bar will be present in Elden Ring, however, it will have less of an influence on the players than in Souls and Bloodborne.

"Yes, the stamina bar exists in Elden Ring, but we feel it has less influence on the player overall. We wanted to make it feel less restrictive and contribute to that level of freedom more so than our previous titles."

Elden Ring will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 21, 2022.

