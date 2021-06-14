Xbox Series X|S Box Art Appears to Have Been Updated - News

/ 282 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

It appears Microsoft has gone ahead and updated the the box art for the retail releases of games on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

A Reddit user has posted an image of the updated box arts for Halo Infinite, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Forza Horizon 5.

The new box art has a cleaner design with the consoles the game is available for in the top left corner of the box arts, while the top right has the "Series X" logo and "Smart Delivery" in white text. The old box art had a green bar at the top with the Xbox logo and Series X logo, then below that the consoles listed out.

View the new Xbox retail box arts below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles