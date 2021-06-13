Life is Strange Remastered Collection Gets Official Trailer - News

Square Enix during its E3 2021 showcase released a trailer for Life is Strange Remastered Collection. It includes Life is Strange Remastered and Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection features improved visuals for the characters and environments, "vastly improved character animation using full facial mocap performance," and updated and refined gameplay puzzles.

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 30.

