Babylon's Fall Headed to PS5, PS4, and PC, New Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo
Publisher Square Enix and developer Platinum Games announced Babylon’s Fall will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.
You can sign-up for the closed beta here. It will be in three phases. Phase One will start in late July for PC via Steam, Phase Two will add the PlayStation 4 and Phase Three will add the PlayStation 5.
View the E3 2021 trailer below:
View an interview with the developers below:
Here is an overview of the game:
Babylon’s Fall from Square Enix is developed in partnership with renowned action specialists, Platinum Games. Featuring fluid co-op-combat, powerful weapons and a unique, striking art style, the epic world of Babylon’s Fall is coming to the PlayStation 5 console, PlayStation 4, and Steam. The game can be played in co-op online multiplayer for parties up to four and will feature a range of post launch game modes at no additional cost.
I like the art style that they are going for with this one. But it does look rough in areas (hopefully they have time to polish the visuals).
But the combat looks very...... generic, especially for a Platinum games. Which worries me, since Platinum isn't know to write very compelling story lines (when they are in charge of writing it). So if the game play doesn't shine, then what really will with this game. I hope this game turns out great, but what has been shown could have been present in a bit more depth and in a better manner.
I'll keep my hopes up since Platinum is usually pretty solid with there games.
I don't know why, but this game doesn't look all that great to me right now. That's a shame seeing as I was looking forward to this. Hopefully this will get the extra polish it deserves. I'm looking forward to a more smooth and crispy looking game in the coming months.