Babylon's Fall Headed to PS5, PS4, and PC, New Trailer Released - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer Platinum Games announced Babylon’s Fall will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

You can sign-up for the closed beta here. It will be in three phases. Phase One will start in late July for PC via Steam, Phase Two will add the PlayStation 4 and Phase Three will add the PlayStation 5.

View the E3 2021 trailer below:

View an interview with the developers below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Babylon’s Fall from Square Enix is developed in partnership with renowned action specialists, Platinum Games. Featuring fluid co-op-combat, powerful weapons and a unique, striking art style, the epic world of Babylon’s Fall is coming to the PlayStation 5 console, PlayStation 4, and Steam. The game can be played in co-op online multiplayer for parties up to four and will feature a range of post launch game modes at no additional cost.

