Demon Throttle Announced for Switch, Physical-Only Release

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Devolver Digital and Gato Robot developer Doinksoft have announced Demon Throttle for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in 2022 as a physical-only release. Pre-orders are now available at Special Reserve Games.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Introducing Demon Throttle by developer Doinksoft, the creators of Gato Roboto. Coming to Nintendo Switch as a physical box set—and only a physical box set000through our friends at Special Reserve Games.

Demon Throttle tells the story of a beautiful vampiress and dusty gunslinger on a quest for vengeance against a demon that stole her mystical chalices and slept with his estranged wife. Now the two unlikely companions must blast their way through four monstrous generals and their wicked domains to lift the demon’s curse and exact their revenge.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

