Jim Ryan Expresses Regret Over Comment on Hating Older Games

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with TIME in June 2017 said that backwards compatibility is highly requested by fans, however, it is something that isn't used much. He added he was at a Gran Turismo event that showcased the different versions of the game dating back to the original on the PlayStation and didn't understand why anyone would play it.

"When we’ve dabbled with backwards compatibility, I can say it is one of those features that is much requested, but not actually used much," Ryan Said at the time. "That, and I was at a Gran Turismo event recently where they had PS1, PS2, PS3 and PS4 games, and the PS1 and the PS2 games, they looked ancient, like why would anybody play this?"

Ryan in a new interview released in the Axios Gaming newsletter expresses regret over his comments and what he meant to say was how much the series has evolved over the years.

"The point I was trying to make — obviously not very well — was just how great the PS4 version looked and how far the series had evolved. I certainly wasn’t trying to be disrespectful to our heritage," he said.

"I guess my big learning from all of this is that when Kazunori Yamauchi unveils the next Gran Turismo side by side with its history, that I will keep my mouth shut."

The PlayStation 5 currently only supports backwards compatibility with the PlayStation 4 natively, while some PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 2 titles are available using the PlayStation Now streaming service.

To compares, the Xbox Series X|S can run games from the Xbox One, Xbox 360, and original Xbox.

