NBA 2K21 Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

NBA 2K21 has taken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 6, 2021.

Necromunda: Hired Gun debuted in seventh place.

Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to second place and Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is up from fourth to third place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons re-entered the charts in fourth palce. FIFA 21 jumps up from seventh to fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

NBA 2K21 Grand Theft Auto V Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Animal Crossing: New Horizons FIFA 21 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Necromunda: Hired Gun - NEW Ghosts of Tsushima Spider-Man: Miles Morales Garfield Kart: Furious Racing

