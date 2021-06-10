Greak: Memories of Azur Launches August 17 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, and PC - News

/ 139 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Team17 and developer Navegante Entertainment announced the side scrolling single-player adventure game, Greak: Memories of Azur, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on August 17.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

With the lands of Azur overrun by the deadly Urlags, players will need to alternate seamlessly between the three siblings to best navigate the increasingly hostile environment and flee Azur. Greak offers up agility and the ability to fit where others will not, Adara wields arcane magic to devastating effect, and Raydel’s skill in battle and specialized gear make them a fearsome trio for the enemies invading their home.

Key Features:

Hand-Drawn Art and Animation – Enjoy a captivating narrative telling a story of family, home, and union, all brought to life with stunning hand-drawn art.

– Enjoy a captivating narrative telling a story of family, home, and union, all brought to life with stunning hand-drawn art. Specially Crafted Puzzles – Players will solve intricate puzzles to navigate the world of Azur, using the three siblings’ unique abilities to flee the threat.

– Players will solve intricate puzzles to navigate the world of Azur, using the three siblings’ unique abilities to flee the threat. Unique Gameplay – Each sibling boasts their own powers and abilities, and players will swap seamlessly between the trio to best navigate the world.

– Each sibling boasts their own powers and abilities, and players will swap seamlessly between the trio to best navigate the world. Live Orchestra Soundtrack – Enjoy the expressive and atmospheric music themes specially created to enhance this unique adventure.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles