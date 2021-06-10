Miitopia Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 97,208, PS5 Sells 19,027 - Sales

Miitopia (NS) has taken first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 25,647 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending June 6, 2021.

Monster Hunter Rise (NS) is in second place with sales of 19,583 units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in third place with sales of 13,567 units. Minecraft (NS) is in fourth with sales of 11,688 units. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (NS) is in fifth with sales of 11,687 units.

There are nine games for the Nintendo Switch in the top 10 and one for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 97,208 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 19,027 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 2,725 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 630 units, and the 3DS sold 341 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Miitopia (Nintendo, 05/21/21) – 25,647 (132,823) [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom, 03/26/21) – 19,583 (2,245,384) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 13,567 (2,614,401) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,688 (1,983,567) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 11,687 (2,213,705) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 9,818 (767,754) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,788 (3,862,653) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 7,350 (4,299,265) [NSW] Rune Factory 5 (Marvelous, 05/20/21) – 6,447 (122,203) [PS4] Resident Evil Village (Capcom, 05/08/21) – 6,354 (179,486)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 74,204 (16,242,624) Switch Lite – 23,004 (3,872,862) PlayStation 5 – 16,302 (668,867) PlayStation 4 – 2,725 (7,790,950) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,028 (131,513) Xbox Series X – 346 (34,003) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 341 (1,165,224) Xbox Series S – 284 (12,130)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

