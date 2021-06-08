PS5 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Might be Getting A Bundle - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games will be releasing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for the PlayStation 5 on Friday, June 11.

It now appears Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be getting a PlayStation 5 bundle, according to French news site Station of Play. The bundle includes a PS5 console, DualSense controller, and a copy of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

A tweet from Station of Play says the bundle will launch alongside the game this Friday and has an expected price of €569.99. The site also expects there to be between 10,000 and 12,000 of the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS% bundles.

INFO StationOfPlay ! La PS5 aura bien son pack avec #RatchetAndClank ce 11/06 (comme je vous l'ai annoncé auparavant) ! Le prix devrait tourner autour de 569,99€ ! Le jeu semble être en version physique à l'intérieur du bundle !

Ventes à venir ici ► https://t.co/FcUizSfZ2m https://t.co/lf4ImVEuYb pic.twitter.com/8b264gegCp — StationOfPlay (@StationOfPlay) June 7, 2021

Info StationOfPlay ! En déduction par rapport à certains chiffres il devrait y avoir entre 10 et 12K consoles #PS5 + Ratchet en France !

De plus une belle livraison de consoles standards serait à prévoir à la fin du mois.

Retrouvez toutes les infos ici ► https://t.co/RhjJAO9aiy pic.twitter.com/CH9Uyh7SDy — StationOfPlay (@StationOfPlay) June 8, 2021

