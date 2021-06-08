By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Nintendo Switch Update 12.0.3 Out Now, Fixes eShop Bug and More

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 245 Views

Nintendo has released firmware update version 12.0.3 for the Nintendo Switch. The update makes "general system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience." 

Switch dataminer OatmealDome via Twitter has revealed the changes the firmware update makes to the systems. This include fixing the error code 2123-1502 when accessing the eShop. This is an error code some users have been getting lately. 

The firmware update also makes changes to the OS kernel and key services, the SSL (for creating secure connections to a server), and updating the system's list of banned words. 

