Nintendo Switch Update 12.0.3 Out Now, Fixes eShop Bug and More

/ 245 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo has released firmware update version 12.0.3 for the Nintendo Switch. The update makes "general system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience."

Switch dataminer OatmealDome via Twitter has revealed the changes the firmware update makes to the systems. This include fixing the error code 2123-1502 when accessing the eShop. This is an error code some users have been getting lately.

The firmware update also makes changes to the OS kernel and key services, the SSL (for creating secure connections to a server), and updating the system's list of banned words.

[Nintendo Switch System Update]



The 12.0.3 update fixes error code 2123-1502 when accessing the eShop, according to Nintendo. Appears some have been getting this error lately.



(technical info: error group 123 is SSL, and code 1502 is “received unexpected handshake from peer”) https://t.co/v71RmOi2dp — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) June 8, 2021

