FIFA 21 Retakes the Top Spot on the UK Charts - Sales

FIFA 21 has taken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending June 5, 2021. Sales for the game jumped 59 percent due to the game being on sale for as low as £15.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is up to second place despite sales dropping 11 percent. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has raced up to third place as sales dropped 10 percent.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales after topping the charts the previous week falls to fourth place as sales plummeted 71 percent. The game has been going up and down the charts depending on how much PlayStation 5 stock is available in any given week.

Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 debuted in 12th place. 58 percent of the sales were for the PlayStation 4 and 42 percent for the Xbox One.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

FIFA 21 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Spider-Man: Miles Morales Resident Evil Village Assassin's Creed Valhalla Minecraft (NS) The Last of Us Part II Miitopia Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

