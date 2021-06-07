Biomutant Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 314 Views
Biomutant (PS4) has debuted in first place on the French charts in week 21, 2021, according to SELL.
Miitopia (NS) after debuting in first last week has dropped to second place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) has remained in third place, while Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) drops from second to fourth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remains in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Resident Evil Village
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Returnal
Xbox Series X|S
- Resident Evil Village
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Biomutant
- Resident Evil Village
- The Last of Us Part II
- Biomutant
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Biomutant - Collector's Edition
- Miitopia
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- Yo-Kai Watch 2
- Super Mario 3D Land
- Biomutant - Collector's Edition
- Biomutant
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.