Biomutant Debuts in 2nd on the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 33 Views

by, posted 13 minutes ago

NBA 2K21 has taken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 30, 2021.

Biomutant has debuted in second place, while Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster debuted in ninth place.

Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to third place andFar Cry 5 is in fourth place. Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War jumps from eighth to fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

NBA 2K21 Biomutant - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Far Cry 5 Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 21 Spider-Man: Miles Morales Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster - NEW Ghosts of Tsushima

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles