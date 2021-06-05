Indie Live Expo 2021 Winter Announced - News

Indie Live Expo following today's event has announced Indie Live Expo 2021 Winter. The showcase will happen this upcoming Winter. An exact date for the event was not announced.

"Thank you everyone again for spending so much time with us!" reads a Tweet from the offiicla Indie Live Expo Twitter account. "We were able to introduce over 300 titles, the most in the history of Indie Live Expo.

"Look forward to more information for the next INDIE Live Expo Winter!"

