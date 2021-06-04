Horizon Forbidden West is 'in the Final Stages of Development' - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Guerrilla Games last week revealed the first gameplay footage of Horizon Forbidden West captured on the PlayStation 5 in a brand new State of Play.

Horizon Forbidden West game director Mathijs de Jonge in an interview with Hardware Zone revealed the game is in the final stages of development with a focus on polishing the game and fixing bugs.

"We have just successfully completed our beta milestone, which is pretty far along," said Mathijs de Jonge. "We're now in the final stages of development. So we are polishing the game and fixing bugs.

"We are also wrapping up certain aspects of the game, like some of the machines being behind schedule - because it takes an enormous amount of time to build them. We're working on the final cinematic. So, we're really wrapping up. There's still a lot to do with a game of this size and magnitude, but we're in the final stages."

Horizon Forbidden West is in development for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It is on track to release in Holiday 2021, however, that isn't 100 certain yet.

