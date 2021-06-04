Rumor: Guardians of the Galaxy Game to be Revealed at Square Enix’s E3 2021 Showcase - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 450 Views
Square Enix this week announced it will host Square Enix Presents: Summer 2021 as part of E3 2021 on June 13 at 12:15 pm PT / 3:15 pm ET. You will be able to watch the Square Enix Presents: Summer 2021 on YouTube and Twitch.
Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says that it appears the Eidos Montreal Guardians of the Galaxy game will be revealed during the Square Enix E3 2021 showcase.
"Looks like Eidos Montreal's Guardians of the Galaxy video game will be Square's big E3 showcase this year," said Schreier.
The showcase will be 40 minutes long and feature a world premiere of a new game from Eidos Montreal, an update on Babylon’s Fall, details about Marvel’s Avengers expansion "Black Panther – War for Wakanda," and more.
From SquareEnix? No, thanks. Another bland Marvel's Avengers incoming. The question is, which character is going to get locked behind a console specific paywall?
I hope its a rpg similar to mass effect.
Yeah, ME structure is the best template for a GotG game, but we saw what happened last time Square Enix did something on a Marvel IP
Let's hope it's not as disappointing as the Avengers game.
No looter/live service nonsense! With Avengers, I was fully expecting a story driven singleplayer narrative akin to Batman Arkham series or Insomniac's Spider-Man. Since Avengers and Guardians are team based, I can see co-op being a feature that could be added in as well. Let's hope they've learned from their mistakes.
It's amazing how many people hate on Square Enix over one flop. A flop that was still more fun than a lot of other crap these days and had an alright single player. Unfortunately it was too repetitive and grindy. The game was too ambitious and its focus was all over the map.
I'm very excited to see the world premier for Guardians of the Galaxy and SE still has enough good grace to warrant my attention. Forespoken is one of the best looking next gen games hands down.
I assume Square Enix has spent too much money on the license deal with Disney to not attempt to try again.