Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters is a Turn-Based Tactical RPG, Announced for PC - News

posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Frontier Foundry and developer Complex Games have announced turn-based tactical RPG Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2022.

View the teaser trailer bellow:

Here is an overview of the game:

Lead humanity’s greatest weapon, the Grey Knights, in this fast-paced turn-based tactical RPG. Root out and purge a galaxy-spanning plague in a cinematic, story-driven campaign, using the tactics and talents of your own personalized squad of Daemonhunters.

Key Features:

Forge Your Champions – Grey Knights are humanity’s greatest weapon. A secretive yet supremely powerful chapter of Space Marines sworn to eradicate corruption, these legendary Daemonhunters are dedicated to combating the minions of Chaos. Lead your own personalized squad against a galaxy-wide plot to infect worlds with a cosmic plague, The Bloom.

– Grey Knights are humanity’s greatest weapon. A secretive yet supremely powerful chapter of Space Marines sworn to eradicate corruption, these legendary Daemonhunters are dedicated to combating the minions of Chaos. Lead your own personalized squad against a galaxy-wide plot to infect worlds with a cosmic plague, The Bloom. Plan Your Strategy – Master a turn-based tactical game full of satisfyingly strategic action. Choose powerful classes, wield incredible weapons, use environments to your advantage, and target specific enemy weak points to hinder the advance of an ever-evolving and mutating threat.

– Master a turn-based tactical game full of satisfyingly strategic action. Choose powerful classes, wield incredible weapons, use environments to your advantage, and target specific enemy weak points to hinder the advance of an ever-evolving and mutating threat. Enter the 41st Millennium – Penned by acclaimed Black Library author Aaron Dembski-Bowden, immerse yourself in a compelling story set in the grimdark universe of Warhammer 40,000. Meet famous faces, engage iconic foes, and discover what it takes to lead a squad of elite warriors battling to prevent galaxy-wide destruction in the 41st millennium.

