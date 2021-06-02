Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Sales Comparison - April 2021 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Xbox Series X|S and Switch.

The Xbox Series X|S launched in November 2020, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup.

XSX|S Vs. Switch Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 168,800 - NS

Total Lead: 674,851 - NS

Xbox Series X|S Total Sales: 4,816,160

Switch Total Sales: 5,491,011

April 2021 is the sixth month the Xbox Series X|S has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Nintendo Switch when compared to the aligned launch of the Xbox Series X|S by 168,800 units. The Nintendo Switch is currently ahead by 674,851 units.

The Xbox Series X|S has sold 4.82 million units in six months, while the Nintendo Switch sold 5.49 million units. Month 6 for the Xbox Series X|S is April 2021 and for the Nintendo Switch it is August 2017.

The Nintendo Switch crossed 10 million units sold in month 10, 20 million in month 19, and 30 million in month 23. The Nintendo Switch has sold 84.88 million units to date.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

