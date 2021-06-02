New Nintendo Switch Pro Listings Reportedly Spotted on Retailer Databases - News

The rumors and reports on Nintendo releasing a more powerful Nintendo Switch console keep growing with most recently a listing on Amazon Mexico for a "New Nintendo Switch Pro" was spotted before it was pulled.

Centro Leaks via Twitter has reported it has received and verified a screenshot from a big retailer's internal system that a new Nitnendo Switch hardware listing will go live on June 4. The listing is from a US retailer, but is from a non-US listing.

Twitter user Nintend'Alerts posted an image from French retailer Boulange's database that shows a new Nintendo Switch model listed. The internal listing shows the new Nintendo Switch model priced at €399, which falls in line with some reports saying it will be priced higher than the original Nintendo Switch model.

One report from Bloomberg last week cites multiple sources who claim the Nintendo Switch model, being dubbed the Switch Pro, will release in September or October and assembly will start as early as July.

Another recent report says the upgraded Switch console will come with a new dock that is a little bit wider at the rear than the current one. It will include two USB 3.0 ports and an ethernet port. The console itself will be a very similar size to the original Switch. However, it will have a larger screen that will eliminate the black frames around the edge. It will also have an OLED screen, which will be of higher quality than the current LCD screen.

Also worth noting that this specific listing is a non-US listing from an US retailer.



That should give you a hint what retailer it is lol — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) June 2, 2021

Info Nintend'Alerts ! La console #NintendoSwitchPro listée dans la base de données Boulanger au prix de 399€ ! Pas encore visible sur le site ! pic.twitter.com/2ll7tyumrg — Nintend'Alerts (@nintendalerts) June 2, 2021

