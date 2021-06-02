MotoGP 21 Dev is 'Surprised by the Smoothness in Development on Xbox Series S' - News

Microsoft for the latest generation of video game consoles decided to launch two different consoles that have different specs. This includes the more powerful Xbox Series X and the less powerful Xbox Series S.

Milestone’s Matteo Pezzotti, who is the producer on the bike racing sim MotoGP 21, has told GamingBolt that developing for the Xbox Series S surprised the team at how smooth it was to develop for.

"To be honest we were all surprised by the smoothness in the development on Xbox Series S," said Pezzotti. "The console is indeed less powerful, but is was easy to manage through the downscale of the resolution.

"For sure this is something that we will evaluate again in the next projects, when will gradually take new advantages from all the power of these new consoles."

MotoGP 21 is available for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

