Red Dead Redemption 2, Rainbow Six Siege, and More Getting Nvidia DLSS Support

Nvidia has announced a number of PC titles will be getting enhancements with support for ray tracing and DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling). Doom Eternal and The Ascent will be getting support for both ray tracing and Nvidia DLSS.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will be getting DLSS support on PC, as well as Rainbow Six Siege, and the upcoming sci-fi survival title, Icarus.

The first person horror puzzle title, Dying: 1983, now supports ray traced Reflections, Shadows, Caustics, and Global Illumination. The Persistence will be getting an Enhanced update on June 11 that adds ray tracing and DLSS. LEGO Builder’s Journey, which launches on June 22, will also support ray tracing and DLSS.

Nvidia DLSS, Deep Learning Super Sampling, is an AI rendering techonology that increases graphics performance using the dedicated Tensor Core AI processors on GeForce RTX GPUs.

Nvidia has released videos of Rainbow Six Siege, Icarus, LEGO Builder’s Journey, DYING: 1983, and The Persistence showcasing the improved visuals.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

