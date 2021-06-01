The Ascent to Support Ray Tracing and Nvidia DLSS on PC - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Curve Digital and developer Neon Giant's co-op cyberpunk science-fiction action RPG, The Ascent, will supporter ray traced reflections and shadows, as well as Nvidia DLSS on PC for GeForce RTX owners.

"The Ascent will launch with ray-traced Reflections and Shadows, and NVIDIA DLSS, to deliver the definitive experience for GeForce RTX gamers," reads the announcement post. "For a first look at all of this tech, check out our new, exclusive The Ascent RTX trailer"

View the official GeForce RTX reveal trailer for The Ascent below:

The Ascent will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on July 29. Pre-orders on Steam include a 10 percent discount.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

