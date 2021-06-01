Crysis Remastered Trilogy Launches This Fall for Consoles and PC - News

posted 4 hours ago

Crytek announced Crysis Remastered Trilogy will launch in Fall 2021 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintend oSwitch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy includes remastered versions of Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3.

"We're excited to announce that these iconic Crysis games are returning in one bundle, remastered for a new generation of hardware," said Project Lead Steffen Halbig. "Each game is enhanced to look and play beautifully on today's platforms, delivering the finest Crysis experience for both newcomers to our classic franchise or players wishing to relive the adventure."

Here is an overview of Crysis Remastered Trilogy:

Crysis Remastered:

A simple rescue mission turns into an all-out war as alien invaders swarm over a chain of North Korean islands. Playing as super-soldier Prophet, you are armed with a powerful Nanosuit equipped with Speed, Strength, Armor, and Cloaking abilities. Use a vast arsenal of modular weaponry and adapt your tactics and gear to dominate enemies in an enormous sandbox world.

Crysis 2 Remastered:

Aliens have returned to a world ravaged by climate disasters. As the invaders lay waste to New York and begin an assault that threatens the total annihilation of humankind, only you have the technology to lead the fightback. Equipped with the upgraded Nanosuit 2.0, customize your suit and weapons in real-time and unlock powerful abilities in the battle for humanity's survival.

Crysis 3 Remastered:

New York City has been transformed into a sprawling urban rainforest sheltered by a giant nanodome. Prophet must fight through seven distinct districts against human and alien forces, using the Nanosuit's superior technology to deploy brute force or opting for stealth to achieve his goals. Equipped with a deadly Predator Bow, there's no wrong way to save the world.

