Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs Part I Update Launches June 8

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Mojang announced the Caves & Cliffs Part I update for Minecraft will launch on June 8 for Java and Bedrock.

The update will be available for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and Windows 10, as well as for Java Edition on Windows, macOS, and Linux.

The Caves & Cliffs Part I update for Minecraft adds goats, glow squids, axolotls, and a range of new blocks, which includes amethyst, copper, and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

