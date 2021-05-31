Miitopia Debuts in 1st on the Italian Charts - Sales

/ 374 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Miitopia (NS) has debuted in first place on the Italian charts for Week 20, 2021, which ended May 23, 2021.

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) climbs from third to second place and Resident Evil Village (PS5) drops from first to third.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) has re-entered the top 10 in fourth palce, while Minecraft (NS) remains in fifth place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is down two spots to sixth place.

There are six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, three PlayStation 4 titles, and one PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 20, 2021:

Miitopia (NS)* - NEW Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Resident Evil Village (PS5) Ring Fit Adventure (NS) Minecraft (NS)* Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS)* FIFA 21 (PS4) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS)* Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)*

*Retail sales only

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles