Little Nightmares is Free on Steam

Tarsier Studios' puzzle-platform horror adventure game, Little Nightmares, is currently available for free on PC via Steam. The game is normally priced at $19.99 / £15.99. You have until Sunday, May 30 to add the game to your Steam library.

A sequel to the game, Little Nightmares II, released earlier this year on February 10 for the Nintendo switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

Here is an overview of the game:

Immerse yourself in Little Nightmares, a dark whimsical tale that will confront you with your childhood fears! Help Six escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal. As you progress on your journey, explore the most disturbing dollhouse offering a prison to escape from and a playground full of secrets to discover. Reconnect with your inner child to unleash your imagination and find the way out!

