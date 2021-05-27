Xbox Series X|S Sales Top 5 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for May 9-15 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 423,648 units sold for the week ending May 15, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 85.70 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 223,822 units to bring its lifetime sales to 8.44 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 94,691 units to bring their lifetime sales to 5.00 million units.

It has taken the Xbox Series X|S 27 weeks to sell five million units worldwide. This is faster than the Xbox One and Xbox 360, which took 37 weeks and 49 weeks, respectively, to sell five million units worldwide.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 32,434 units, the Xbox One sold 14,819 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 700 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 39,988 units (10.4%). The PlayStation 4 is down 141,741 (-81.4%), the Xbox One is down 57,133 units (-79.4%), and the 3DS is down 7,901 units (-91.9%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 423,648 ( 85,697,195 ) PlayStation 5 - 223,822 ( 8,438,333 ) Xbox Series X|S - 94,691 ( 5,004,091 ) PlayStation 4 - 32,434 ( 115,583,419 ) Xbox One - 14,819 ( 50,097,070 ) 3DS - 700 ( 75,933,414 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 173,984 PlayStation 5 - 72,105 Xbox Series X|S - 56,253 PlayStation 4 - 10,948 Xbox One - 10,352 3DS - 96

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 101,541 PlayStation 5 - 72,206 Xbox Series X|S - 26,524 PlayStation 4 - 17,342 Xbox One - 3,529 3DS - 108 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 130,229 PlayStation 5 - 74,874 Xbox Series X|S - 8,698 PlayStation 4 - 3,272 Xbox One - 511 3DS - 486

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 17,894 PlayStation 5 - 4,637 Xbox Series X|S - 3,216 PlayStation 4 - 872 Xbox One - 427 3DS - 10

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

