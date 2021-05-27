KeyWe Launches August 31 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Sold Out and developer Stonewheat & Sons announced the cooperative postal puzzle game, KeyWe, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 31.

"We’ve set our heart on making a warm, lighthearted game that friends and families can laugh at and enjoy together," said Stonewheat & Sons animator Joel Davis. "It’s been a blast creating the colorful Telepost and its unusual staff, and we can’t wait to welcome players to the world of Bungalow Basin on August 31."

Anyone purchases the Nintendo Switch version will get the exclusive Lavender Knight and Amber Knight wardrobe accessories.

The PlayStation 5 version will take advantage of the DualSense controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. It will let the players "feel the tightening tension of slingshots, the satisfying ‘pop’ of popping bubble wrap, and the pitter-patter of Jeff and Debra’s tiny feet as they scurry around the mailroom."

Players who pre-order the game will get the Early Bird Pack for free. It includes the following content:

Experimental Postal Pack Backwear – From the minds at Belby University, the Experimental Postal Pack is a multi-purpose marvel of modern engineering! When Jeff & Debra wear this groovy gizmo, they’ll unlock new objectives to test its mysterious properties, like hunting magnetic disturbances, collecting static charges, or escaping hungry singularities, while still performing their postal duties, of course!

– From the minds at Belby University, the Experimental Postal Pack is a multi-purpose marvel of modern engineering! When Jeff & Debra wear this groovy gizmo, they’ll unlock new objectives to test its mysterious properties, like hunting magnetic disturbances, collecting static charges, or escaping hungry singularities, while still performing their postal duties, of course! Zuni the Baby Octopus Backwear – As precious as she is pink, Zuni the Baby Octopus would love nothing more than to ride along on Jeff and Debra’s back as they perform their postal duties. She promises not to get ink on any of the envelopes.

– As precious as she is pink, Zuni the Baby Octopus would love nothing more than to ride along on Jeff and Debra’s back as they perform their postal duties. She promises not to get ink on any of the envelopes. Cassowary Cowl Facewear – The Telepost cassowary delivery team are known for their speed, stamina, and stubbornness. They are not known for their observational skills. Disguise yourself as one with this wearable mask.

– The Telepost cassowary delivery team are known for their speed, stamina, and stubbornness. They are not known for their observational skills. Disguise yourself as one with this wearable mask. Buck’s Big Bushy Beard Facewear – Jeff and Debra’s boss is Telepost station chief Buck Hamm, a jovial postman with years of experience and a very well-groomed beard. Fortunately, he also has a good sense of humor, so he’ll probably appreciate the kiwis imitating his trademark look with this beard, moustache, hat, headset and glasses set.

