Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Headed to PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 868 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment in its Game & Network Services Segment of Sony Group’s Investor Relations Day revealed Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End will be getting a relase on PC. The game originally launched as a PlayStation 4 exclusive in May 2016.
The New Growth Vectors: PlayStation Studios slide has the logo for Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End under the "More PC released planned" section.
Other bigger PlayStation exclusive games to get a release on PC recently include Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Why not Nathan Drake collection first? Seems like a very odd choice to release the 4th game first while skipping 1, 2, and 3?
Possibly testing the water with the Series on PC, if successful enough on PC, they might release the collection.
It may well be a strategy to selectively port 1st party games that have run their race on PS4 but are modern enough to make decent PC ports with high ROI , while keeping the advantages of the franchise themselves being tied to PS5 /6 etc.
Awesome, but they should port the whole collection. From a gameplay perspective, Lost Legacy is probably my favorite in the series. They should port that as well.
On a side note, it odd they are making the effort to port this PC but no mention of a PS5 patch. Seems like they could do both at the same time given there are already developers working.
:O That's big!
Would love the Nathan Drake collection too. I'd really like to have all of the Uncharted games in one place. That said I've already played 1-3 but haven't played #4 yet, so I'm definitely looking forward to this!
Hopefully we get God of War next. It looks amazing on PS4 so I'd love to see how they can push it further on PC!
Will 100% happen, all last genn games be ported to pc so make more money,will happen with ps5 games to when that genn is over
I think it will happen faster, Horizon Forbidden West could release in 2023 on PC or perhaps even earlier.
Highly doubt sony will shoot at there own foot,since sales of there console will suffer,then again. People over estimate how many gaming pcs that cab handle ps5 graphics truly exist.
There's still a few million out there that can actually handle "PS5 graphics". I think you overestimate a closed box.
Are they $400?
uhh, using the price argument for parts doesn't stop the reality of people owning an assortment of rigs that can very much handle games like Days gone and uncharted...
If you both want me to contact Pem for some educational studies I'm more than happy to, because you two seem to want to be schooled on that subject.
It seems odd that they didn't choose to port the collection first and then 4. I guess the collection may take longer to sort out, as they are a combo of 3 games.
What does ROI mean?
I'm not surprised tbh, this game isn't going to much more PS hardware. Might as well port it to PC.
people are asking for bloodborne, let them have it the pc master race is begging for it haha!