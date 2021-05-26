By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Headed to PC

by William D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 868 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment in its Game & Network Services Segment of Sony Group’s Investor Relations Day revealed Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End will be getting a relase on PC. The game originally launched as a PlayStation 4 exclusive in May 2016.

The New Growth Vectors: PlayStation Studios slide has the logo for Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End under the "More PC released planned" section. 

Other bigger PlayStation exclusive games to get a release on PC recently include Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


22 Comments
TheTitaniumNub (10 hours ago)

Why not Nathan Drake collection first? Seems like a very odd choice to release the 4th game first while skipping 1, 2, and 3?

Azzanation TheTitaniumNub (7 hours ago)

Possibly testing the water with the Series on PC, if successful enough on PC, they might release the collection.

mjk45 Azzanation (3 hours ago)

It may well be a strategy to selectively port 1st party games that have run their race on PS4 but are modern enough to make decent PC ports with high ROI , while keeping the advantages of the franchise themselves being tied to PS5 /6 etc.

JON0 (10 hours ago)

well now anything is on the table for a pc release

Mr Puggsly (8 hours ago)

Awesome, but they should port the whole collection. From a gameplay perspective, Lost Legacy is probably my favorite in the series. They should port that as well.

On a side note, it odd they are making the effort to port this PC but no mention of a PS5 patch. Seems like they could do both at the same time given there are already developers working.

Ka-pi96 (8 hours ago)

:O That's big!
Would love the Nathan Drake collection too. I'd really like to have all of the Uncharted games in one place. That said I've already played 1-3 but haven't played #4 yet, so I'm definitely looking forward to this!

SuperNintend0rk (10 hours ago)

Hopefully we get God of War next. It looks amazing on PS4 so I'd love to see how they can push it further on PC!

xl-klaudkil SuperNintend0rk (5 hours ago)

Will 100% happen, all last genn games be ported to pc so make more money,will happen with ps5 games to when that genn is over

Qwark xl-klaudkil (3 hours ago)

I think it will happen faster, Horizon Forbidden West could release in 2023 on PC or perhaps even earlier.

xl-klaudkil Qwark (2 hours ago)

Highly doubt sony will shoot at there own foot,since sales of there console will suffer,then again. People over estimate how many gaming pcs that cab handle ps5 graphics truly exist.

Chazore xl-klaudkil (1 hour ago)

There's still a few million out there that can actually handle "PS5 graphics". I think you overestimate a closed box.

kazuyamishima Chazore (1 hour ago)

Are they $400?

Chazore kazuyamishima (24 minutes ago)

uhh, using the price argument for parts doesn't stop the reality of people owning an assortment of rigs that can very much handle games like Days gone and uncharted...

If you both want me to contact Pem for some educational studies I'm more than happy to, because you two seem to want to be schooled on that subject.

Chazore (1 hour ago)

It seems odd that they didn't choose to port the collection first and then 4. I guess the collection may take longer to sort out, as they are a combo of 3 games.

KLAMarine (6 hours ago)

What does ROI mean?

SecondWar KLAMarine (6 hours ago)

Return on Investment

KLAMarine SecondWar (4 hours ago)

250% of RoI sounds pretty good.

SecondWar KLAMarine (3 hours ago)

I’d say more than good and that you can very much expect more PC ports with those numbers.

KLAMarine (6 hours ago)

Wow... Never thought I'd see the day.

Kakadu18 (3 hours ago)

I'm not surprised tbh, this game isn't going to much more PS hardware. Might as well port it to PC.

DonFerrari (59 minutes ago)

Two decisions I don`t fully support, more titles on PC and more investment on GAAS.

LivncA_Dis3 (9 hours ago)
