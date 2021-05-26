PlayStation Plus Games for June 2021 Announced - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog has revealed the PlayStation Plus games for June 2021, which will be available from Tuesday, June 1, 2021 to Monday, July 5.

PlayStation 5

Operation: Tango (Clever Plays) – Team up to save the world in this cooperative spy adventure, challenging you and a friend to join up online to complete dangerous missions across the globe in a high-tech near-future world. Combine skill sets from different points of view – playing either Hacker or Agent—to overcome asymmetrical challenges, working in tandem with only your voice to link you. Teamwork is crucial, and communication is key! Note: Operation: Tango requires both players to have access to a working microphone.

PlayStation 4

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega) (available until August 2) – Sega’s iconic one-on-one battler gets a feature-rich remaster, overseen by Yakuza and Judgment developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. Debuting on PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, both Virtua Fighter veterans and newcomers will be able to test all-new online modes such as ranked matches, tournaments and leagues, while enjoying overhauled visuals, and redesigned user interface. There’s no better way to enjoy this groundbreaking fighting series. The game will not only be available on PlayStation Plus for about two months—June and July—but it’ll also be releasing on PlayStation Now in June! PlayStation Plus members can enter Virtua Fighter 5‘s arenas starting Tuesday, June 1.

Star Wars: Squadrons (Electronic Arts) – Master the art of starfighter combat in frenetic multiplayer space dogfights, and learn what it means to be a pilot in a thrilling Star Wars single-player story set after the events of Return of the Jedi and seen from alternating perspectives of two factions. The New Republic fights for freedom. The Empire demands order. Take control of iconic craft such as the X-wing and TIE fighter, customize loadouts and cosmetics, divert power between weapons, shields and engines while immersing yourself in the cockpit. You'll also have the option to play the entirety of the game in virtual reality on PlayStation VR!

