June 2021 Xbox Games with Gold Announced - News

posted 10 hours ago

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for June 2021. Two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month.

The Games with Gold for June are:

The King’s Bird ($19.99 ERP): Available June 1 to 30

Shadows: Awakening ($29.99 ERP): Available June 16 to July 15

NeoGeo Battle Coliseum ($9.99 ERP): Available June 1 to 15

Injustice: Gods Among Us ($19.99 ERP): Available June 16 to 30

Here is an overview of the games:

The King’s Bird

In this award-winning artistic title, enjoy a seamless platform adventure with physics-based movement. Escape into a world kept secret by a tyrant and discover the truth about your freedom.

Shadows: Awakening

Take control of a demon summoned from the Shadow Realm to consume the souls of long dead heroes. With a gripping storyline and challenging gameplay, find out who is in charge… the demon or the souls that it has devoured?

NeoGeo Battle Coliseum

All the best fighters await you. With a host of original heroes and unique characters that transcend time, unleash this tag-team versus fighter with all your favorite NeoGeo warriors amassed under one roof.

Injustice: Gods Among Us

From the creators of Mortal Kombat, iconic characters from DC Comics such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more, clash together in epic battles. With a massive scale and a bold original storyline, see what happens when our greatest heroes become our greatest threat.

