Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown Announced for PS4 - News

posted 34 minutes ago

Sega has announced Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown for PlayStation 4. It will launch digitally worldwide on June 1.

The game has been remade for a new generation of fighting game fans to celebrate Sega's 60th Anniversary project. Virtua Fighter 5 originally launched in July 2006 for arcades in Japan, followed by a release for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2007.

View the official announcement trailer below:

