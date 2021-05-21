Capcom: Monster Hunter Rise Sales Exceeded Expectations - Sales

/ 228 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Capcom released Monster Hunter Rise for the Nintendo Switch on March 26 and a month later the game had shipped over six million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

Capcom in its financial results Q&A revealed Monster Hunter Rise sales has exceeded internal expectations. This was mainly due to its strong sales in Japan and Asia.

"The title exceeded our internal expectations for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 primarily due to a strong performance in Japan and Asia," said Capcom.

"We believe there is still plenty of potential for additional growth in the US and European markets and will continue to focus on growing sales globally with the launch of the PC version."

Monster Hunter World is the best-selling game in the franchise with over 17.1 million units sold as of March 31, 2021. The Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion has sold 7.7 million units.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles