Playtonic Friends to Publish A Little Golf Journey for Switch and PC

Playtonic Friends announced it will publish Okidokico's "relaxing golf adventure game," A Little Golf Journey, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in 2021.

"With our previous title, OK Golf, we received so much feedback from players about how relaxing they found the experience, but we really thought we could take that side of it further and that’s where the core ideas for A Little Golf Journey came from," said Okidokico co-founder Charlie Goatly.

"We’ve removed all those stressful elements of a traditional round of golf and replaced them with beautiful imagery, a soothing soundtrack and a narrative adventure layer for those who want to seek it out. For us, it was all about creating a game we could truly escape into and get away from the pressures of daily life."

Playtonic CEO Gavin Price added, "After a year of nothing but home schooling, video calls and hardly leaving the house, the idea of not a round of golf instantly grabbed the Playtonic Friends team and we knew we wanted to help the guys at Okidokico make their next vision a reality. A Little Golf Journey is the anti Souls-like; there’s no pressure or frustration, just a pure, relaxed experience which is as deep as the player wants it to be."

Here is an overview of the game:

Embark on your adventure and bring colour back to the world as you complete golfing challenges across multiple destinations. With over 100 holes split across 10 stunning courses, you’ll be able to unlock secrets and discover mysteries along the way.

Who knows what awaits you on your journey.

Key Features:

Explore the expansive world map with over 100 holes, set in 10 stunning destinations.

Bring color back to the world by completing challenges.

Discover secret holes, off-path mysteries and collectables.

Uncover who mysterious X is.

Original soundtrack.

Simple, approachable controls – Aim, pull and release to shoot the ball and find the best route to the next hole. Easy to learn, but hard to put(t) down.

