Xbox Series X|S Launches in Mainland China on June 10

Microsoft announced the Xbox Series X|S will launch in mainland China on June 10, 2021.

The Xbox Series X will be priced at RMB 3,899, while the Xbox Series S will be priced at RMB 2,399. Pre-orders will start online on May 19. This information was shared by the senior analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad.

Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S is arriving in China after Sony's PlayStation 5, which is set to launch on May 15 for RMB 3,899 for the disc version and RMB 3,099 for the digital version. The Nintendo Switch launched in China on December 10, 2019 for RMB 2,099.

"While hardware approvals have been easy to get, software is another story," Ahmad said in a follow-up tweet. "Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S do not have a strong launch line up in China (officially) and rely on back compat. Imported discs or region switching online stores will be explored by Chinese gamers."

Tencent's TiMi Studios, the studio behind Honor of Kings and Call of Duty Mobile, recently announced it has formed an in-depth strategic partnership with Xbox Game Studios. The two companies will combine their experiences and advantages to work together on new game experiences. No other information was released in the announcement post.

