Tencent's Timi Studios Forms Strategic Partnership with Xbox Game Studios

by, posted 9 hours ago

Tencent's TiMi Studios, the studio behind Honor of Kings and Call of Duty Mobile, announced it has formed an in-depth strategic partnership with Xbox Game Studios.

The two companies will combine their experiences and advantages to work together on new game experiences. No other information was released in the announcement post.

TiMi Studios is currently developing Pokemon Unite with The Pokemon Company and a AAA shooter that will run on Unreal Engine 5 and release on multiple platforms.

