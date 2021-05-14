Grindstone Arrives May 20 for PC, The Fortune Grind Update Out Now for Switch - News

Developer Capybara Games announced Grindstone will launch for PC via the Epic Games Store on May 20 and The Fortune Grind update is now available for the Nintendo Switch and Apple Arcade. The PC version will include all of the updates.

Here is an overview of The Fortune Grind update:

The Fortune Grind update introduces a new twist on Grindstone‘s Daily Grind, tasking players to spin a wheel to try their luck at some helpful loot on their daily run. Be careful though, as you also run the risk of introducing new hazards and angry Jerks that will be sure to ruin Jorj’s day. The Fortune Grind update also unveils a new cave containing 10 additional perilous levels, the new Gold Health Potion item, and new entries to Hëlga’s Slöp Höuse recipe book.

Here is an overview of the game:

Grindstone is a game of sword-slashing puzzle battles from the award-winning studio behind BELOW, Sword & Sworcery EP, Super Time Force Ultra, Critter Crunch, and Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes! Grindstone first released on Apple Arcade in September 2019 to widespread acclaim, earning many awards and nominations. Grindstone has since come out on Nintendo Switch, where it has also garnered much acclaim and was one of the best reviewed Switch games of 2020.

Grindstone Mountain is overrun with vicious Creeps! Slay your way up its treacherous peak where fortune, glory (and death) awaits!

It’ll take sharp puzzle skills and an even sharper blade to slice your way through the swarms of bloodthirsty Creeps dwelling within Grindstone‘s dungeons. Battle bosses, loot resources, discover long-lost blueprints for powerful gear, all while eviscerating the innards from your deadly foes! Over 250 levels of intense puzzle-battling madness!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

