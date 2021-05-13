By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Xbox is Working on a New IP That Will 'Blow Your Mind'

Xbox is Working on a New IP That Will 'Blow Your Mind' - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 767 Views

Xbox’s head of gaming services Ben Decker in an interview with GamesRadar has teased an upcoming new IP from one of the Xbox's first-party studios. 

Decker said that one of the Xbox first-party studios is working on a new IP that is "gonna blow your mind."

"We have 23 studios across Xbox and Bethesda, working on Halo, Forza, Fallout, and new IP that we haven’t even talked about yet that is gonna blow your mind," Decker said.

Xbox is Working on a New IP That Will 'Blow Your Mind'

Confirmed first-party games that Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda are working on include Halo Infinite, Starfield, Fable, Perfect Dark, Forza Motorsport, Avowed, Everwild, and many more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

27 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Bristow9091 (6 hours ago)

Death Stranding but it's directed by Shinji Mikami, featuring Rainn Wilson and wheelbarrows?

  • +5
AngryLittleAlchemist Bristow9091 (5 hours ago)

Shinji Mikami chefs kiss

  • +1
VAMatt (2 hours ago)

What else can the guy really say about a new game?

  • +3
golfgt170 (5 hours ago)

PLEASE BE EXCITED GIF

  • +3
Dulfite (5 hours ago)

The Office: Dwight's Secondlife's Secondlife - The Game

  • +3
2zosteven (5 hours ago)

sure hope the new IP will blow my mind!

  • +2
rapsuperstar31 (4 hours ago)

Only game that blew my mind last generation was Resident Evil 7 in VR. It takes a lot to blow my mind but I hope they can do it.

  • 0
ClassicGamingWizzz (4 hours ago)

Cant wait for crackdown 4 , power of the cloud destruction will blow our minds

  • 0
Darwinianevolution (5 hours ago)

Scanners: The Videogame.

  • 0
eva01beserk (3 hours ago)

Coming 2028

  • -1
AkimboCurly (5 hours ago)

I'd rather the game blew my mind than the IP.

  • -1
Walbert (5 hours ago)

Xbox has never blown my mind, i seriously doubt they are going to any time soon.

  • -1
golfgt170 Walbert (5 hours ago)

Ori feels sad...

  • 0
Walbert golfgt170 (4 hours ago)

Ori 1 and 2 are great games, just not mind blowing.

  • -2
method114 Walbert (3 hours ago)

Honestly I can't think of any game announcement that has blown my mind. Playing the actual game I've been blown away by some games but just an announcement? Nah I need more than that.

  • 0
Cerebralbore101 (5 hours ago)
  • -5