Xbox is Working on a New IP That Will 'Blow Your Mind' - News

posted 7 hours ago

Xbox’s head of gaming services Ben Decker in an interview with GamesRadar has teased an upcoming new IP from one of the Xbox's first-party studios.

Decker said that one of the Xbox first-party studios is working on a new IP that is "gonna blow your mind."

"We have 23 studios across Xbox and Bethesda, working on Halo, Forza, Fallout, and new IP that we haven’t even talked about yet that is gonna blow your mind," Decker said.

Confirmed first-party games that Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda are working on include Halo Infinite, Starfield, Fable, Perfect Dark, Forza Motorsport, Avowed, Everwild, and many more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

