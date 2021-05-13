Xbox is Working on a New IP That Will 'Blow Your Mind' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 767 Views
Xbox’s head of gaming services Ben Decker in an interview with GamesRadar has teased an upcoming new IP from one of the Xbox's first-party studios.
Decker said that one of the Xbox first-party studios is working on a new IP that is "gonna blow your mind."
"We have 23 studios across Xbox and Bethesda, working on Halo, Forza, Fallout, and new IP that we haven’t even talked about yet that is gonna blow your mind," Decker said.
Confirmed first-party games that Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda are working on include Halo Infinite, Starfield, Fable, Perfect Dark, Forza Motorsport, Avowed, Everwild, and many more.
Death Stranding but it's directed by Shinji Mikami, featuring Rainn Wilson and wheelbarrows?
Only game that blew my mind last generation was Resident Evil 7 in VR. It takes a lot to blow my mind but I hope they can do it.
Xbox has never blown my mind, i seriously doubt they are going to any time soon.
Really? This needed to be an article? How about waiting until a game is announced instead of parroting some corporate mouthpiece's empty words?
How much did MS' marketing department pay you to post this drivel?
What's wrong with a FOR PROFIT business posting speculation articles to generate clicks? Does it hurt you? Does it harm your finances? Does it infringe upon your rights? No? Then why complain about something like this? Unless they are posting inappropriate content they should be free to speculate about Masterchief in the next Hello Kitty game for all I care.
First off it's not an article. It's a sentence that is parroted. An actual article has several paragraphs. WDA spent 30 seconds on this tops. Second off I would expect this site to have higher journalistic standards than to post twitter level drivel. Third, there's nothing wrong with a speculation article provided it is thorough and comes from a credible non-biased source. This however, is not that.
Not sure how this would be considered twitter level drivel when it has come from a company exec, maybe look past the title before commenting.
Twitter level drivel as in it's micronews that is not worth posting. Nobody needs to know everytime a mouse farts.
Pro MS articles really does trigger some.