Resident Evil Village Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 70,760, PS5 Sells 22,667 - Sales

by, posted 7 hours ago

Resident Evil Village (PS4) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 111,171 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending May 9, 2021. The PlayStation 5 version debuted in sixth with sales of 38,713 units.

Monster Hunter Rise (NS) is in second place with sales of 68,115 units. New Pokemon Snap (NS) is in third place with sales of 46,643 units. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (NS) is in fifth with sales of 26,251 units. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (NS) is in sixth with sales of 18.574 units.

There are seven games for the Nintendo Switch in the top 10, two games for the PlayStation 4, and one for the PlayStation 5.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 70,760 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 22,667 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 848 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 695 units, and the 3DS sold 484 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[PS4] Resident Evil Village – 111,171 / NEW [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise – 68,115 / 2,141,438 [NSW] New Pokemon Snap – 46,643 / 194,385 [PS5] Resident Evil Village – 38,713 / NEW [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 26,251 / 728,009 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 18,574 / 2,167,409 [NSW] Minecraft – 15,942 / 1,940,130 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 15,359 / 3,824,997 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 14,547 / 2,554,184 [PS4] NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… – 12,223 / 146,662

